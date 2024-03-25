Olin Winchester to Build Next-Gen Weapon Facility Under Army Contract

Olin ’s Winchester business has received a contract from the U.S. Army to construct the service branch’s Next Generation Squad Weapon ammunition facility.

The Army said Friday the construction supports the ongoing modernization efforts at the Missouri-based Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, which Olin Winchester operates.

Upon completion, the NGSW-A manufacturing facility will undergo a phased equipping program wherein it will be expected to house various production systems, including metal parts manufacturing, energetic operations for ammunition loading and charging, product packaging, quality control processes, testing laboratories, maintenance and general administrative operations.

The facility’s design, which spanned 18 months, was a collaborative effort between the Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition and Olin Winchester.