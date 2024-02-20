Steven Harrison Named SAIC Undersea Warfare & Support VP

Steven Harrison, a U.S. Navy veteran, has been appointed vice president of undersea warfare and support at Science Applications International Corp.

He announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post published Sunday.

Harrison most recently served as VP of government affairs for the naval business unit at SAIC, where he oversaw business development, strategy and congressional engagement initiatives.

Before joining SAIC in 2022, he was VP of business development and operations at Ventus Solutions and was tasked with providing technical and program management consulting support for Navy programs and other defense initiatives.

Harrison served in the Navy as a nuclear submarine officer for over two decades. His naval career included time as major program manager for undersea weapons, director of test and evaluation for undersea weapons, commanding officer on the USS Los Angeles submarine and chief of staff for deputy commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.