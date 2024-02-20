in DOD, News

Defense Innovation Unit Seeks Ruggedized Network Node Hardware Under FrontierNode CSO

Defense Innovation Unit Logo / www.diu.mil
Defense Innovation Unit Seeks Ruggedized Network Node Hardware Under FrontierNode CSO
Commercial solutions, opening

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a commercial solutions opening to address a requirement for ruggedized network node hardware.

DIU said that the FrontierNode CSO calls for equipment that would accommodate the deployment of government software, support administrative tools for hardware troubleshooting and enable communication up to the Top Secret level.

Minimum specifications include a compute capability featuring 256 virtual central processing units and support for 2 terabytes of RAM; 120TB of storage with the possibility of subsequent scaling; and network or cloud agnostic network interfaces that are, preferably, Top Secret level accredited.

Integration services are also being sought for the building, loading and shipping of the equipment to its intended destination.

Interested vendors have until Feb. 26 to respond.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about DOD

battlespace visualization networkCommercial Solutions OpeningDefense Innovation UnitDODGovconhardware node

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Tammy Martin Assumes Growth & Sales Strategy VP Role at Jacobs
Tammy Martin Assumes Growth & Sales Strategy VP Role at Jacobs
Steven Harrison Named SAIC Undersea Warfare & Support VP
Steven Harrison Named SAIC Undersea Warfare & Support VP