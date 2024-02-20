Defense Innovation Unit Seeks Ruggedized Network Node Hardware Under FrontierNode CSO

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a commercial solutions opening to address a requirement for ruggedized network node hardware.

DIU said that the FrontierNode CSO calls for equipment that would accommodate the deployment of government software, support administrative tools for hardware troubleshooting and enable communication up to the Top Secret level.

Minimum specifications include a compute capability featuring 256 virtual central processing units and support for 2 terabytes of RAM; 120TB of storage with the possibility of subsequent scaling; and network or cloud agnostic network interfaces that are, preferably, Top Secret level accredited.

Integration services are also being sought for the building, loading and shipping of the equipment to its intended destination.

Interested vendors have until Feb. 26 to respond.