NASA Stennis ASTRA Engineering Unit Integrated Into Sidus LizzieSat Spacecraft

Sidus Space has integrated NASA Stennis Space Center’s Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications engineering unit into its LizzieSat FlatSat small satellite vehicle in preparation for its upcoming launch.

The company said Thursday the integration was completed at its facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and involved multiple integration and communications tests to verify the ability to load the ASTRA flight software into the engineering unit.

Sidus and the NASA ASTRA team also loaded multiple ASTRA flight software loads into the flight module aboard LizzieSat-1, which is scheduled to launch aboard the SpaceX Transporter 10 rocket mission in the first quarter of 2024.

ASTRA is Stennis’ first in-flight autonomous systems software technology demonstration mission in space.

“We’re eager to showcase NASA Stennis’s pioneering solutions on their maiden space flight, reaffirming our dedication to advancing space exploration through technology,” said Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

