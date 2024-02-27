in Contract Awards, News

SOLUTE Awarded $59M Navy Contract for Management of Autonomous Systems

Sigma Defense business has secured a potential five-year, $59.3 million contract from the U.S. Navy to oversee and manage the development of autonomous systems for the Autonomy Baseline Manager.

SOLUTE will also be responsible for an associated central software repository for unmanned autonomy artifacts, processes and procedures, the Department of Defense said Monday.

At the time of award, $480,963 will be drawn from the service branch’s fiscal 2023 research, development, testing and evaluation funds.

Work is expected to be completed by February 2025, but if all options are exercised, the period of performance can be extended until February 2029.

Based in San Diego, California, SOLUTE is a provider of various information technology services including software engineering, systems engineering, cloud computing and cybersecurity for the U.S. public sector.

Written by Kacey Roberts

