New Industry-Academia Alliance Seeks to Advance RAN Technology With Help of AI; James Shea Quoted

The GSMA Mobile World Congress, currently taking place in Barcelona, saw on Feb. 26 the launch of the AI-RAN Alliance.

The group, made up of organizations from industry and academia, said Monday that it aims to promote research and innovation that would advance radio access network technology through the incorporation of artificial intelligence.

The envisioned research will focus on three areas. The first involves using AI to improve the spectral efficiency of RAN. The second involves using AI to make network infrastructure utilization more effective and result in new revenue opportunities. The third involves increasing operational efficiency and delivering new services by deploying AI at the network edge.

The resulting technologies will be tested with the help of network operators that are part of the alliance.

The alliance’s members include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Northeastern University, Samsung Electronics and software company DeepSig, whose CEO and co-founder, James Shea, said, “We are honored as industry leaders to join this important initiative that is shaping the future of intelligent radio access networks.”

Shea noted that his company’s expertise in AI and machine learning “will play a key role” in the work the alliance will carry out “to help the industry unlock unprecedented network efficiency and accelerate innovation.”

