ECS Cybersecurity Experts Share Insights on Intelligence-Driven Digital Defense; Mark Maglin Quoted

Maglin, Mark/ LinkedIn
Mark Maglin, VP, DOD Cybersecurity, ECS

Cybersecurity experts at ECS pooled their insights on protecting government and commercial assets with intelligence-driven online defense tools.

Mark Maglin, vice president of cybersecurity for the company’s Department of Defense account, highlighted the importance of knowing an organization’s adversary in the same depth of its self-knowledge in order to succeed in intelligence-driven security.

“There are numerous threat intelligence feeds that should be tailored to your environment and mission,” Maglin said. “We can dramatically improve the ways we share the threat intelligence we gather on our own networks, to protect the collective society. The technology is there, but policy is often not aligned.”

Greg Scheidel, chief cybersecurity officer, defined intelligence-driven security as “proactive security that’s informed by up-to-date information on our environment and relevant threats, so that we can prioritize the highest-risk issues.” He encouraged the use of intelligence data to adjust security capabilities, such as critical asset inventory, business-related attacker attributes and status of vulnerabilities commonly exploited by malicious actors.

