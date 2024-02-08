Methane Emissions Tracking Satellite Developed by Ball Aerospace Arrives at Vandenberg SFB Ahead of Launch

Ball Aerospace has delivered to Vandenberg Space Force Base the MethaneSAT satellite which, once in orbit, will work to identify global sources of methane — a major contributor to climate warming — with the help of its two advanced spectrometers.

Ball Aerospace said Wednesday that MethaneSAT’s instruments will make it possible to track methane emissions at a regional level as well as at the level of individual sources, complementing current capabilities that focus on either scale or precision.

The spacecraft’s instruments were developed by Ball Aerospace in collaboration with scientists from space research and technology organization MethaneSAT and its parent nonprofit organization Environmental Defense Fund.

EDF chief scientist Steven Hamburg said the satellite’s purpose is to provide data “to protect the Earth’s climate.” That data will be made publicly available using a cloud-based platform that EDF is working on.

Regarding the collaboration with Ball Aerospace, Hamburg, who also leads the MethaneSAT mission, said, “The Ball team enabled us to push the envelope to achieve the unprecedented precision required for the mission.”

For his part, Ball Aerospace Civil Space Vice President and General Manager Alberto Conti said that with MethaneSAT providing “unimpeachable scientific data” about methane emissions, policymakers will be able to “establish ambitious emission reduction targets, motivating world leaders to enhance their efforts in capturing and effectively utilizing this valuable natural gas.”

The MethaneSAT satellite is expected to launch from Vandenberg next month.