Marlin McFate Named Federal CTO, CISO at Cohesity

Marlin McFate, a more than 25-year technology industry executive, has joined data security software developer Cohesity as federal chief technology officer and chief information security officer, ExecutiveBiz has learned.

“This is an incredible opportunity to work with a visionary company that is transforming the way organizations manage, protect, and derive value from their data,” McFate said in a LinkedIn post announcing his move to Cohesity. “I look forward to applying my expertise and experience in the federal sector to help Cohesity deliver innovative solutions that meet the highest standards of security and compliance.”

Cohesity is a San Jose, California-based company that develops and delivers artificial intelligence-powered data security and management platforms designed to help organizations derive insights from data.

McFate most recently served as CTO for the public sector at Riverbed Technology, where he recommended strategies, provided advice on development and explored emerging technologies through research efforts and collaboration with tech and business leaders.

His nearly 12-year career at Riverbed included time serving as technical director for advanced technology group, global consulting engineer and senior sales engineer for the Department of Defense, according to his LinkedIn profile.

McFate, a U.S. Army veteran, also served as a systems engineering manager and software development engineer at Circadence.