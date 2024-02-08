Over 16 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services Get FedRAMP High Certification

Oracle has obtained FedRAMP High authorization for over 16 of its new cloud infrastructure services for government customers.

The company announced Wednesday that it also added nine features to existing cloud products with FedRAMP High certification, including Cloud Guard Threat Detector, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure DevOps and OCI Identity and Access Management.

The expanded FedRAMP clearance covers artificial intelligence platforms such as OCI AI Vision, AI Speech to Text, AI Forecasting and and AI Language. Other new services with the certification include OCI Data Labeling, Oracle Data Safe, Oracle Big Data Service and NoSQL Database Cloud Service.

As a result, Oracle’s U.S. government customers now have 93 FedRAMP authorized services to choose from.