Lockheed Martin’s Frank St. John Discusses Digital Transformation Initiative 1LMX

Frank St. John, chief operating officer at Lockheed Martin, said the company’s digital transformation initiative called 1LMX has been instrumental in ramping up production of high-demand defense systems, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Javelin antitank weapons, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and PAC-3 missiles.

“In 2024, we are on track to double HIMARS production, have increased Javelin’s production to 2,400 units per year and will deliver more than 10,000 GMLRS,” St. John said in a statement published Thursday.

Under 1LMX, Lockheed aims to enable automation, robotics and factory simulations and invest in long-lead procurement to increase production capacity, reduce missile production time and maintain operational efficiency.

“Through digital transformation, Lockheed Martin is not just meeting significantly increased demand at this critical geopolitical point, but leading the defense industry into the future, ensuring we continue to deliver innovative, affordable 21st Century Security solutions to our customers,” St. John said.

In May 2023, Lockheed adopted GitLab‘s DevSecOps platform, which runs workloads on Amazon Web Services, to automate and optimize its code deployment and enable rapid software development for mission-critical defense programs.