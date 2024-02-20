Small Businesses Sought for Potential Redstone Arsenal Facility Support Services Contract

The U.S. government has issued a sources sought notice to determine the availability of Small Business Administration certified 8(a) firms that can meet an anticipated U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command requirement for facility support services.

The requirement covers labor and materiel services to support the Prototype Integration Facility at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, according to the sources sought notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

The information to be collected will determine not only if capable vendors exist but also if the subsequent solicitation will be done competitively and if it will be a small business set-aside.

Interested parties have until March 15 to respond.

The PIF is currently being supported by Defense Systems and Solutions under a contract with a maximum value of $4.7 billion.

DSS is a joint venture between Yulista Aviation Inc. and Science and Engineering Services.