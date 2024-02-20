Air Force Veteran David Krumm Joins Auterion Government Solutions’ Board

David Krumm, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general with over three decades of executive leadership experience, has joined the board of directors of robotics and autonomous company Auterion Government Solutions.

In a statement published Tuesday, AGS President Errol Farr said Krumm’s expertise will serve as strategic insights to help ensure that the company continuously delivers the requirements of government and defense customers.

“Krumm’s decades of military service in the U.S. Air Force brings an extensive level of expertise and experience to our board that will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy,” Farr remarked.

The new board member was a commander of Alaskan Command, Northern Command; Eleventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces; and North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Krumm was responsible for integrating all military activities in the region’s joint operations area and coordinating efforts of over 21,000 active-duty and reserve forces from all services.

Krumm’s previous assignments also include director of Global Power Programs within the Office of the Assistant Secretary Acquisition, Technology and Logistics at the Department of Defense; deputy director for requirements and capability development (J8), the Joint Staff; and special assistant to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Commenting on his appointment, Krumm said, “The changing dynamics of the role of unmanned autonomous systems in defense require an operating system linking these systems together while being hardware agnostic. I am excited and honored to join Auterion’s board at this critical time.”