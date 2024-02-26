John McCabe Named Maximus Business Development & Sales SVP

John McCabe, an industry executive, has joined Maximus as senior vice president of business development and sales.

He announced his move to the McLean, Virginia-based government services contractor in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

In this capacity, McCabe leads the business development, capture and proposal teams while strengthening partnerships with state and local government agencies and improving the delivery of services to the public as part of the U.S. services segment at Maximus.

He brings to Maximus decades of experience in sales, operations, client relations and technology management.

Before Maximus, McCabe was an independent consultant with oversight of go-to-market strategies and growth efforts for various organizations and served as an executive VP and general manager for the Americas region at Rackspace Technology.

His 35-year industry career included time holding leadership positions at NTT Data, DXC Technology and HPE Enterprise Services in the areas of public sector business management, health care operations and corporate development.