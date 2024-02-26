GDIT AI Exec Dave Vennergrund Discusses Power of Data Lakehouses & Meshes

The combination of data lakes and meshes will enable government agencies to align their data assets more efficiently in compliance with the executive order on artificial intelligence, said Dave Vennergrund, vice president of AI and data insights at General Dynamics Information Technology.

In an article published Friday, Vennergrund discussed the significance of information lakehouses to government initiatives enabled by AI and machine learning, and how they can help ensure the development of trustworthy and secure AI.

Data lakehouses are consolidated lakes and warehouses designed to enable accumulation, analysis and maintenance of large amounts of information.

Cloud-based data meshes forgo the need for warehouses to be moved while distributed information are accessed by the technology.

GDIT has deployed data lakehouses through cloud services for defense agencies for multiple use cases, from detecting fraudulent information to air traffic management. The company also developed a cloud-based information mesh featuring cataloging, transporting, self-service discovery and information governance capabilities.

“Achieving the AI vision outlined in the executive order – which aims to protect Americans’ privacy; advance equity and civil rights; advocate for consumers and workers; promote innovation and competition; and advance American leadership globally – depends on seamless and effective data management. The data lakehouse and data mesh architectures are powerful and flexible paradigms that enable just that,” Vennergrund commented.

