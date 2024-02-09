BlueHalo Unveils Integrated C2 System for Uncrewed Airspace Operations

BlueHalo has expanded its national security offerings with the launch and demonstration of an integrated command and control system designed to support uncrewed airspace operations.

The company said Thursday VigilantHalo is a software-driven tool that features integrated data processing, fusion tracker and communications system for air traffic control, beyond visual line-of-sight and counter-uncrewed aerial system activities, air and missile defense as well as other missions of interest.

During a demonstration at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, Indiana, BlueHalo showcased the system detection, avoidance and tracking capabilities and BVLOS UAS mission controls of VigilantHalo. A Nomad Tactical Command Vehicle was used for the demo, which was attended by military leaders, state officials and industry partners.

“Drones are rapidly evolving our national security landscape and will soon transform commerce, transportation, and many other elements of our daily lives,” said James Batt, chief growth officer of BlueHalo. “VigilantHalo is a critical tool for our government and industry partners to implement now in order to keep our airways and communities safe in the future.”

The Sensor Data Processor-powered platform also offers flight path analytics services based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration mesoscale predictions and weather station data.

“VigilantHalo is another example of how BlueHalo is meeting the mission with technological innovation to support our warfighters,” remarked Mary Clum, sector president at BlueHalo.