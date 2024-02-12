in Executive Moves, News

Douglas Munro Promoted to Vice President & Accounting Chief at Mercury Systems

Douglas Munro/LinkedIn
Douglas Munro Promoted to Vice President & Accounting Chief at Mercury Systems
Douglas Munro, VP and Accounting Chief, Mercury Systems

Douglas Munro has assumed the position of vice president and chief accounting officer at technology firm Mercury Systems, transitioning from the role of corporate controller.

He succeeds Michelle McCarthy and will oversee accounting operations and financial reporting, Mercury said Thursday.

Munro’s tenure at the Massachusetts-based company dates back to December 2012 when he joined as a senior technical accountant.

Over the years, he ascended through various positions, including manager, senior manager, technical accounting director and assistant corporate controller, before ultimately being appointed as corporate controller.

Prior to his tenure at Mercury, Munro served as a senior auditor at Moody, Famiglietti & Andronico.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

chief accounting officerDouglas Munroexecutive moveGovconMercury SystemsMichelle McCarthyMoody Famiglietti & Andronicopromotionvice president

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

RBCI Tapped to Provide DHA With Program Support Services
RBCI Tapped to Provide DHA With Program Support Services
Anduril's New Line of Passive Airborne Sensors Features AI Detection Capability; Brian Schimpf Quoted
Anduril’s New Line of Passive Airborne Sensors Features AI Detection Capability; Brian Schimpf Quoted