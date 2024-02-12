Douglas Munro Promoted to Vice President & Accounting Chief at Mercury Systems

Douglas Munro has assumed the position of vice president and chief accounting officer at technology firm Mercury Systems , transitioning from the role of corporate controller.

He succeeds Michelle McCarthy and will oversee accounting operations and financial reporting, Mercury said Thursday.

Munro’s tenure at the Massachusetts-based company dates back to December 2012 when he joined as a senior technical accountant.

Over the years, he ascended through various positions, including manager, senior manager, technical accounting director and assistant corporate controller, before ultimately being appointed as corporate controller.

Prior to his tenure at Mercury, Munro served as a senior auditor at Moody, Famiglietti & Andronico.