Parsons Books Army Task Order for C2 Software System Integration; Mike Kushin Quoted

Parsons has secured a potential three-year, $48 million task order to provide software development life cycle services for the U.S. Army’s command and control applications.

The task order was awarded under the Army’s Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and has a one-year base period with two option years, Parsons said Thursday.

Under the award, Parsons will develop and integrate software for tactical decision-making, planning, rehearsal and execution management for the Army Common Operating Environment.

The COE provides standards and processes to enable interoperability and information sharing across Army systems and echelons.

“For decades, our innovation has provided the critical interoperability, information assurance, training, and support, to deliver information across systems and echelons to get the right data to the right place at the right time,” said Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence at Parsons.

Parsons is among 198 companies awarded spots on the $37.4 billion RS3 contract in 2018.