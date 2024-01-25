in Contract Awards, News

Parsons Lands Spot on $200M GSA Contract for Program & Construction Management Services

Parsons has secured a position on a $200 million multiple-award task order contract from the General Services Administration to provide program management and construction management services.

Under the blank purchase agreement, the company said Tuesday it will have the opportunity to bid on task orders that will support the GSA Public Building Service in building renovations and new construction projects.

Work will include providing pre-planning, construction management and commissioning services.

Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems at Parsons, said the company looks forward to supporting “GSA Public Building Service’s efforts to ensure federal agencies have the facilities necessary to serve the public.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

