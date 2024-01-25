in Executive Moves, News

Ryan Garner Assumes CFO Role at ECS; John Heneghan Quoted

Ryan Garner, an executive with over two decades of financial leadership in government contracting and technology industries, was appointed chief financial officer of ECS.

He will be responsible for leading accounting and finance operations, contracts, compliance activities and other finance-related functions, the company said Thursday.

“Ryan has a proven track record of driving growth and creating efficiency,” remarked John Heneghan, president of ECS and a 2024 Wash100 Award winner. “His industry expertise and strong leadership capabilities will be instrumental in supporting ECS’ ongoing growth strategy, helping us scale our operations and expand our services to our customers.”

Garner most recently served as CFO at Navistar Defense, a military vehicle manufacturer.

Prior to that, he was with CACI International for more than 18 years, assuming roles of increasing responsibilities that culminated in serving as CFO of its National Security and Innovative Solutions sector.

