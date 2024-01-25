in Contract Awards, News

Data Link Solutions to Provide Link 16 Radios for JADC2 Operations Under Navy Contract

A joint venture between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace has secured a contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver small form factor radios that support Link 16 connectivity for Joint All Domain Command and Control operations.

Data Link Solutions will provide BAE-built FireNet Link 16 tactical systems to enhance warfighter capabilities in information-intensive environments with high data bandwidth, network diversity and continuous connectivity, BAE said Wednesday.

The Crypto Modernization 1-compliant FireNet system is capable of transmitting the highest power for both existing and future fleets, extending across various platforms such as rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned vehicles, maritime vessels and space platforms.

FireNet’s development and certification will commence this year at BAE facilities in New Jersey, Texas, Indiana and New Hampshire.

BAE SystemsData Link SolutionsFireNet Link 16Govconjadc2joint all domain command and controlLink 16 radiosrockwell collinsU.S. Navy

