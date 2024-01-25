Data Link Solutions to Provide Link 16 Radios for JADC2 Operations Under Navy Contract

A joint venture between BAE Systems and Collins Aerospace has secured a contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver small form factor radios that support Link 16 connectivity for Joint All Domain Command and Control operations.

Data Link Solutions will provide BAE-built FireNet Link 16 tactical systems to enhance warfighter capabilities in information-intensive environments with high data bandwidth, network diversity and continuous connectivity, BAE said Wednesday.

The Crypto Modernization 1-compliant FireNet system is capable of transmitting the highest power for both existing and future fleets, extending across various platforms such as rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned vehicles, maritime vessels and space platforms.

FireNet’s development and certification will commence this year at BAE facilities in New Jersey, Texas, Indiana and New Hampshire.