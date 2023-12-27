Dexis Consulting to Receive ‘Growth Capital Infusion’ via Partnership With Investment Company CMEP

Professional services provider Dexis Consulting has entered into a partnership with CM Equity Partners, an investor in aerospace and defense and federal services companies.

Dexis said Tuesday that under the partnership, it will receive financial backing that will support growth in the federal civilian marketplace.

Commenting on the partnership, Dexis founder and CEO Mihir Desai said the resulting “growth capital infusion” will help the company accelerate its public sector support initiatives.

“Our vision is to expand our social impact work within other agencies that make a difference to citizens, including natural disaster recovery, public health, climate change, and AI enabled citizen services,” Desai explained.

For his part, Dexis Chief Operating Officer Mark McEuen said the organization will strive to broaden its business as it provides support to customers.

“Our capabilities and collaborative company culture are the same, but at an even greater scale,” McEuen said.