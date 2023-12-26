Day & Zimmerman’s Doug Magee: Commitment to Customer Intimacy Key to Supporting Government Mission

Doug Magee, president of government services group at Day & Zimmermann, stated that commitment to customer intimacy, focusing on “high probability-win” opportunities and investment in talent and technologies are the three strategic actions the company is advancing as it works to provide mission support services for government customers.

In a blog post published Wednesday, Magee wrote that customer intimacy serves as a building block to enhance the company’s position and reputation in the government contracting industry.

“The review process with our customers opens the dialogue for a mutual discussion on our performance, which helps us provide our perspective, giving us credit for our great work in order to highlight our positive contributions to the mission,” he noted.

Magee said that the company’s focus on high probability win opportunities enables the organization to manage risks, efficiently allocate resources, promote a culture of continuous improvement, align with the needs of government clients and increase the chances of securing contracts.

The government services group lead stated that the company is investing in its workforce while expanding its talent reach to attract and retain the best personnel.

“We are currently reviewing potential investments in a wide variety of areas that support giving more tools to our people including: Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML); Research and Development (R&D) and innovation focused on data-driven processes and optimizations; with added improvements in agility, scalability, and our ability to deploy quickly,” Magee added.

