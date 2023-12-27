Defense Threat Reduction Agency Issues RFI for MIT NextGen Follow-on Contract

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency seeks to determine the availability of companies interested in and capable of addressing the requirements of the Mission Information Technology Next Generation contract.

In a sources sought notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, the DTRA said it is in pursuit of companies capable of operating and maintaining the MIT NextGen program’s data analytics systems for use by different combatant commands.

At the center of the project is a private cloud-based platform called the Catapult Information System. The chosen vendor will also be tasked to provide support for requirements of analytics platforms such as Voltron and Attack the Network Tools Suite, which are designed to counter weapons of mass destruction.

DTRA plans to award a 12-month base contract with four option periods of 12 months each. Interested parties are expected to submit their responses by Jan. 23, 2024.