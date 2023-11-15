TechFlow Receives Success Memorandum From DIU for Electric Vehicle Charging Tech

Civilian agencies and Department of Defense services can now enter into agreements with TechFlow for the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure after the energy technology provider was given a success memorandum by the Defense Innovation Unit for its EV technology.

TechFlow said Tuesday it had worked with the DIU for years to prototype the EV charging tech, during which time it was deployed at multiple DOD sites and evaluated.

TechFlow’s platform works to provide access to Level 2 and Level 3 fast charging assets and interfaces with various energy sources, energy storage systems and microgrid technologies. It also supports government and privately owned vehicles.

Commenting on the DIU’s issuance of a success memorandum, TechFlow Vice President of Energy and Mobility Solutions Michael Genseal said, “The recognition from the DIU is a testament to TechFlow’s commitment to engineering excellence and versatility in our EV charging solutions.”

For his part, TechFlow President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Carter said, “This recognition underscores TechFlow’s pivotal role as a critical partner in delivering innovative solutions for our government customers, and this significant achievement is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise.”