Los Alamos National Laboratory to Deploy SambaNova Suite for Generative AI Workloads

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration and Los Alamos National Laboratory have selected SambaNova Systems to provide its data analytics and artificial intelligence software suite to expand LANL’s large language models and general AI technologies.

Under the multi-year partnership, LANL will deploy SambaNova DataScale and SambaNova Suite to advance AI workloads supporting national security, science, technology and engineering projects across the laboratory, the company said Tuesday.

Marshall Choy, senior vice president of product at SambaNova, said the partnership demonstrates the advantage his company’s solutions have when it comes to foundation model and deep learning workloads.

Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova, said the company’s AI suite offers the “quickest and safest way” to deploy generative AI models on-premises to address organizations’ innovation challenges.

The company also supports an effort to equip LANL’s computing infrastructure with AI-powered data processing architecture.

