Google Unveils AI Opportunity Agenda for Governments, Industry

Google has released a paper that offers policy recommendations for governments, industry and civil society to deliver the benefits of artificial intelligence to a wide range of people.

The AI Opportunity Agenda provides policymakers, civil society and companies with a blueprint for investing in AI infrastructure and advancing innovation, building an AI-ready workforce and promoting AI accessibility and adoption, Kent Walker, president of global affairs at Google and Alphabet, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

To drive investments in AI infrastructure, the private sector and governments can create a global resource for AI research, advance pro-innovation legal frameworks and establish robust trade and investment policies that support international AI collaboration.

Governments seeking to build an AI-empowered workforce should establish “flexible immigration pathways” for AI professionals, integrate AI as a key component of education and come up with “a safety net with an AI adjustment assessment program with tailored skilling programs,” Walker noted.

To maximize AI adoption, the document recommends that governments scale up “in-house” skilling for their information technology workforce, consider approaches to tap talent from the private sector and develop a centralized resource of AI experts that can advise government agencies.