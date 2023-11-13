Lockheed Martin Names Catherine Ni as Permanent VP of Close Combat Systems

Catherine Ni has been appointed vice president of close combat systems at aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin.

Ni said Friday on LinkedIn she had spent roughly the past nine months holding the same position in an acting capacity, during which time she learned many things, had to think outside the box and became connected with “many great individuals across the enterprise.”

Ni has been with Lockheed for over two decades. Before her current role, she served as close combat director and before that as a mission systems director. She joined the company in 2000 as part of the Operations Leadership Development Program.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering at Rowan University and a master’s degree in engineering management from Drexel University.

Regarding her latest appointment, Ni said, “I look forward to continuing to grow as a leader in this role and helping our CCS programs ensure those we serve stay ahead of ready.”