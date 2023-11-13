Army Solicits Bids for Force Organization Cost Estimating System Support Contract

The Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground is seeking proposals from industry sources capable of supporting a suite of web-based cost estimation and analysis models and database tools.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov states that the deputy assistant secretary of the Army for cost and economics requires support to maintain and update the Force Organization Cost Estimating System, which provides cost estimates of the U.S. Army’s organization structure and capabilities.

Services include maintaining the FORCES model suite; updating the tools’ supporting databases; performing special cost analysis research; and developing and maintaining new methodologies, data tables and cost factors.

The selected vendor will help DASA-CE develop the Installation Status Report-Infrastructure cost

factors for new construction, renovation and sustainment projects and provide subject matter expertise and support related to the ISR-I cost factors.

Interested parties have until Dec. 11 to respond to the solicitation.