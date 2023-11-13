Fabrication of Future Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer USS John E. Kilmer Begins

The Bath Iron Works subsidiary of defense company General Dynamics held an event on Nov. 8 marking the beginning of fabrication of USS John E. Kilmer.

The future Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the 45th of its class to be built at the Bath Iron Works facility, is named after a U.S. Navy hospitalman who received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Korean War, GDBIW said.

Charles Krugh, who took the reins as BIW president in 2022, described the destroyers being built at the facility as critical to the Navy’s mission, and the future John E. Kilmer itself “an important platform” for ensuring U.S. national security.

“By safely executing high quality work we will deliver a ship that meets our reputation – Bath Built is Best Built,” Krugh added.