Earnest Jones Appointed CTO of IT Services Company Strategic Data Systems

Earnest Jones, a 25-year public and federal industry veteran, was named chief technology officer of Strategic Data Systems, a provider of information technology, cybersecurity and engineering services to the Department of Defense and other government customers.

In a LinkedIn announcement posted Tuesday, SDS said Jones served as a senior military officer in the U.S. Army and contributed IT and cyber operations mission support during his time at the Pentagon.

Jones’ career also includes working as an IT program manager, chief information systems officer, chief of information technology and other senior leadership and technical positions.

The executive brings to SDS extensive knowledge in workforce leadership, cross functional IT program oversight as well as program and project management, according to SDS. Aside from those skills, his focus is on enterprise architecture, data center consolidation, cloud migration and DevSecOps, among others.