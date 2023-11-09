MAG Aerospace Appoints Retired Army General Stephen Townsend to Advisory Board

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend has been selected as an advisory board member at MAG Aerospace , a provider of command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings.

He brings over 40 years of military experience to the company, having served in leadership positions in platoons, corps and joint task forces , the Fairfax, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

Joseph Reale , CEO of MAG Aerospace, highlighted Townsend’s “profound warfighting experience, reputation and unique perspective on C5ISR technology and operations,” which he said will boost the organization’s ability to meet client demands. He described Townsend’s appointment as a “privilege and honor.”

“Today’s increasingly complex global threats demand mission solutions that rapidly evolve and implement new technology, that significantly improve interoperability and that enable better, faster decision making by leaders of our joint force and coalition partners,” Townsend said.

“I am excited to be part of MAG’s team as they continue to provide solutions that we need to keep America and our partners safe,” he added.

Townsend most recently served as commander of the U.S. Africa Command, a role in which he led all U.S. military efforts in the continent. Before AFRICOM, he was commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and the XVIII Airborne Corps.

Prior to these roles, Townsend served in numerous Army units and held assignments in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Central Command and the Joint Staff, Regional Command-East in Afghanistan as well as the Combined/Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria. He commissioned as an Army infantry officer in 1982 after graduating from North Georgia College.