MDA Seeks Proposals for Agency Information Management and Software Services Contract

The Missile Defense Agency has released a request for proposals for a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for data management and software support services.

MDA will hold a total small business set-aside competition for the Agency Information Management and Software Services contract, which has a five-year base term and five one-year options, according to a solicitation notice published Monday.

The agency expects the AIMSS contract to help streamline services for managing data as an asset, Agile software development and cloud services to the larger research, development, test and evaluation community across MDA and other stakeholders.

The contract covers five key areas: program management; data management; software services; infrastructure and platform services; and cyber services.

In October 2022, MDA finalized the acquisition strategy for the AIMSS contract, which the agency expects to help achieve its test program mission and objectives by protecting, archiving and distributing Missile Defense System test data.

Proposals are due Jan. 10.