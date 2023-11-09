Cognosante Achieves Milestone in VA Cloud Migration Effort; Philip Dietz Quoted

A Cognosante project team has moved over 350 Department of Veterans Affairs production applications to the VA Enterprise Cloud five months ahead of the deadline.

VA intended to transition its systems to VAEC by 2024 and tapped Cognosante to develop and execute a cloud migration strategy, the company said Wednesday.

Cognosante’s cloud operations and migrations services team worked with VA application teams to inform stakeholders of cloud service offerings from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, application migration efforts and other VAEC capabilities.

Philip Dietz, general manager of the military and veterans health business unit at Cognosante, said the milestone reflects the company’s cloud approach and partnership with VA.

“We are leveraging and implementing enabling technologies so VA applications deploy quicker, better, and easier. VA has seen performance gains and efficiencies because of this work, ultimately resulting in service improvements for the Nation’s Veterans,” added Dietz.