Lockheed’s Jim Taiclet Cites Need for Digital Tech Investment to Back National Defense

James Taiclet/LinkedIn
Jim Taiclet, Chairman, President, CEO, Lockheed Martin

Jim Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin and a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the U.S. needs to prevent future armed conflict by investing in digital technologies, CNBC reported Tuesday.

“What we’re trying to do at our company is be a bit of a path finder, to drive 21st century digital technologies into our armed forces and national defense,” Taiclet told CNBC’s Jim Cramer in an interview.

“We really do have to bring and marshal, if you will, all of American industry together to work on this,” he added.

Taiclet, who also serves as chairman of Lockheed, noted that the company works with Microsoft, Nvidia, Intel and other companies to quickly introduce digital technology into the defense enterprise.

Regardless of the size of the defense budget, the chief executive stated that Lockheed will continue to advance deterrence and capability in support of the armed forces.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

