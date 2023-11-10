The digital division of Baltimore, Maryland-based Fearless Solutions has won a three-year, $35.3 million contract from the Department of Health and Human Services, OrangeSlices AI reported Thursday.

Under the contract, Fearless Digital will support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Enterprise Data Exchange, a cloud-based data ingestion, validation and observation service.

“Fearless is proud to expand our relationship with the CDC and be their partner in transformation,” said Fearless Digital President Alka Bhave. “The growth and new scope brought through these contracts is a testament to the contributions of our people and the world-class support they provide to the CDC. These wins reflect our continued commitment to Health & Human Services and their modernization initiatives.”

The contract was awarded under the CDC Pandemic Ready Interoperability Modernization Effort PRIME and Data Modernization Initiative vehicle. Four other companies offered bids for the requirement.

The HHS award comes on the heels of a $10 million task order for CDC DEX solutions. That task order was issued under the TTS Organizational Transformation to Agile Lifecycle blanket purchase agreement Fearless has with the General Services Administration’s 18F organization.