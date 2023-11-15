in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft to Make OffSec Cybersecurity Training Platform Available to Government Customers; Michael Shrader Quoted

Michael Shrader, Vice President, Carahsoft Technology

Carahsoft Technology will distribute to its government clients a platform designed by OffSec to educate security professionals in identifying and addressing cyberattacks.

Federal agencies can procure the cyberskills training platform through reseller partners and the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners contracts, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft, said, “OffSec’s commitment to preparing the Public Sector to fight cyber threats addresses some of the most pressing and relevant cybersecurity concerns of the time.”

The online platform facilitates self-paced learning and incorporates hands-on lab work, engaging learners in real-time cyberattack simulations within a controlled digital environment.

