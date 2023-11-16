Nick Weiser Elevated to Human Resources VP Post at L3Harris’ Maritime Sector

Nick Weiser, former senior director of human resources at L3Harris Technologies‘ space systems arm, was promoted to the role of HR vice president at the company’s maritime sector, he announced in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

Weiser now has oversight of a team that supports the $1.5 billion L3Harris sector with 4,500 employees in more than 50 locations.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Weiser is also responsible for assisting sector president, general managers and functional leads, leading HR strategy development, driving the execution of segment and enterprise efforts and overseeing other workforce-related initiatives.

He has been with L3Harris for over five years and prior to that, he was with the former Harris company, where he spent more than 12 years in HR roles with increasing responsibilities.