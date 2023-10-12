in News

Systecon North America and Seaspan Enter Partnership to Support Fleet Readiness With LCM Tool

Photo / seaspan.com
Systecon and Seaspan Enter Partnership to Support Fleet Readiness With LCM Tool

Systecon North America has teamed with Seaspan to deliver Opus Suite, a collection of life cycle management analysis tools, to clients in support of Seaspan’s continued growth.

Using Opus Suite, Seaspan will gather data on fleet performance using data-driven readiness assessments and logistics analysis capabilities to determine areas in need of enhancement and put strategies in place to improve operations, Systecon announced on Thursday.

This partnership aligns with the two organizations’ values of innovation and their shared goals of boosting fleet performance and advancing maritime technology. The joint application of Opus Suite will expand each company’s portfolio of capabilities while solidifying their market presence.

Seaspan is currently anticipating further growth as it extends its work to produce ships for the Royal Canadian Navy and Canadian Coast Guard under the country’s National Shipbuilding Strategy. The company will work with Systecon to leverage Opus Suite to increase the readiness and efficiency of its technology.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Opus SuiteSeaspanShipbuildingSystecon

mm

Written by Ireland Degges

Relativity Space Secures Multiyear Terran R Launch Contract From Intelsat
Relativity Space Secures Multiyear Terran R Launch Contract From Intelsat
Booz Allen Announces Latest Offering in AI; Susan Penfield Quoted
Booz Allen Announces Latest Offering in AI; Susan Penfield Quoted