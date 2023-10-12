Relativity Space Secures Multiyear Terran R Launch Contract From Intelsat

Relativity Space will use its reusable rocket, Terran R, to bring Intelsat satellites to orbit as early as 2026 under a multiyear launch services agreement with the satellite network operator.

The multilaunch deal brings Relativity Space’s total backlog across nine customers to more than $1.8 billion, the companies said in a joint release published Wednesday.

Terran R is a medium-to-heavy-lift launch vehicle designed to meet the increasing demand for launch services in support of payload deployments for large satellite constellations and rideshare missions.

“The space industry clearly requires more commercially competitive, diversified, and disruptive launch capacity. Relativity is developing Terran R as a customer-focused reusable launch vehicle to solve this need,” said Tim Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Relativity Space.

Relativity Space is designing and producing Terran R at its headquarters in Long Beach, California, and is conducting stage and engine testing at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

The rocket company will launch Intelsat satellites aboard Terran R from its launch site at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.