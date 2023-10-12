Booz Allen Announces Latest Offering in AI; Susan Penfield Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton says it is more determined to lead in deploying artificial intelligence for the federal government. The management and technology consulting firm announced on Wednesday new insights from its AI portfolio and the new stack of AI capabilities that can help accelerate the ability to achieve critical mission success.

The company’s initial development areas are generative AI, responsible AI, adversarial AI, cyber AI and vision AI. These new areas reinforce Booz Allen’s established AI portfolio, which includes AI engineering, AI strategy, model development and quantum sciences. The company will add more to the stack whenever it identifies new areas of capability.

AI factory aiSSEMBLE, Booz Allen’s latest offering, provides a holistic approach to designing, developing and fielding AI for the federal government. The components are reusable, while the templates are configurable to foster scalable enterprise AI.

“Our clients operate in complex environments that demand AI capabilities be reliable, scalable, and specialized for mission applications,” said John Larson, executive vice president at Booz Allen.

“We’ve listened to these needs and developed an AI service catalog that empowers our talent to deliver differentiated AI capabilities,” Larson added.

Susan Penfield, the chief technology officer at Booz Allen and a Wash 100 awardee, adds, “The strength of Booz Allen is our connection to our clients’ missions and deep understanding of the impactful, meaningful technology required to solve their toughest challenges—which in turn, benefits the country and its citizens.”