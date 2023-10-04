SentinelOne Offers FedRAMP-Authorized Security Data Platform to Federal Customers; Dale McCloskey Quoted

SentinelOne has announced the availability of its artificial intelligence-powered unified security data visibility tool to the government sector through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Marketplace.

The SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake is a FedRAMP-authorized platform that works to enable government and commercial customers to organize their data into a centralized interface to gather actionable insights for real-time cyber threat investigation and response, the company said Tuesday.

“With the SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake, organizations can clearly see data across the enterprise and easily interact with it to drive informed actions that protect their most critical assets,” said Dale McCloskey, vice president of federal sales at SentinelOne.

The data lake works to allow federal cyber analysts to accelerate data-driven decision-making using AI-assisted analytics, connect disparate datasets to provide visibility into threats and reduce threat detection and response times.