QinetiQ US to Support OSD’s Strategic Operations Under $127M Contract; Shawn Purvis Quoted

The Office of the Secretary of Defense has awarded a five-year, $126.5 million firm-fixed-price contract to QinetiQ ‘s U.S. business to aid the agency in its mission to bolster national security.

QinetiQ said Tuesday it will provide technical, professional and administrative services in support of OSD’s Strategic Capabilities Office.

SCO’s objective is to develop, demonstrate and transition capabilities necessary to counter the country’s strategic adversaries.

“Being trusted to support critical missions that impact the warfighter is not something we take lightly,” said Shawn Purvis, president and CEO of QinetiQ US and a three-time Wash100 Award winner.

Purvis went on to underscore her company’s commitment to providing the SCO with technologically advanced products and services.