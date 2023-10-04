Mary Griggs, Thomas Todd Named to Airbus US Space & Defense Board; Robert Geckle Quoted

Mary Griggs, a retired Senior Executive Service member, and Thomas Todd, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, have joined the board of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense as outside directors and members of the government security committee.

Robert Geckle, chairman and CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Tuesday he looks forward to working with Griggs and Todd as they continue to build up the company as a capabilities provider to the Department of Defense and U.S. government.

Griggs brings to the board her 32-year experience in the government. Her government career included time serving as director of industrial security for the Defense Security Service, now known as the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, and helping establish five organizations with national security missions at 17 agencies.

She has more than 10 years of experience as a board member at companies operating through special security agreements with the U.S. government.

Todd’s more than three-decade military career included time holding aviation positions and leadership roles in acquisition, research and development and modernization.

He served as Army Futures Command’s deputy commanding general, where he had the opportunity to serve as chief innovation officer leading capabilities development and technology integration efforts within the service’s research laboratories and centers.