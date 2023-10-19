Lockheed Martin Ventures Invests In, Signs Strategic Agreement With HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 raised an additional $10 million in the second and final close of its Series D-1 funding round.

The radio frequency data analytics company said Wednesday that investments from Lockheed Martin Ventures and company insiders brought the Series D-1 total to $68 million. The funding will be used to develop new space systems and expand analytics supporting high-value defense missions.

Lockheed Martin Ventures’ investment includes a strategic cooperative agreement between HawkEye 360 and parent company Lockheed Martin Corporation. The parties will further develop end-to-end remote sensing solutions for government and commercial customers, focusing primarily on delivering RF intelligence systems globally.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Lockheed Martin, a company with an unparalleled legacy in aerospace and defense,” said HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini.

“At Lockheed Martin, we see synergies between our programmatic analytical expertise and HawkEye 360’s commercial RF data generating constellation,” said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin Ventures.

“HawkEye 360 has the potential to apply highly tailored RF solutions to fit our customers’ mission,” Moran added.