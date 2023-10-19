Raytheon Awarded Army Contract to Modernize Advanced Distributed Radar Capability

The U.S. Army has tapped an RTX business to work on a radar software upgrade to enable multiple 360-degree Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor radars to network together and increase air and missile threat defense.

RTX said Wednesday that under a new Army contract for distributed sensing capability modernization, Raytheon will further develop its Advanced Distributed Radar concept for integration into LTAMDS.

The service branch looks to increase the protection of forces and critical assets against challenging threats through enhanced radar networking capability.

“Raytheon’s common radar software product line model generates a library of software code that can be re-used across multiple radars, significantly reducing engineering costs and development timelines for our customers,” said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon.

In October, the Army completed contractor verification testing of LTAMDS and showcased its multiple-target search and tracking capability.

ADR was initially developed by the company for the Network Cooperative Radar program of the Navy. It was meant to modernize the service branch’s AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars and enable better distributed maritime operations in support of increased naval force protection.