Draper Books $91M Navy Trident II Guidance System Production Contract

Draper has received a $90.7 million contract to manufacture an upgraded guidance technology for the U.S. Navy’s Trident II D5 submarine-launched missile system.

The company said Friday it will design, test, manufacture and maintain the Trident missile guidance systems in support of the Navy Strategic Systems Programs.

According to an earlier Department of Defense announcement, the contract covers the production of interferometric fiber optic gyros and associated materials.

Sixty percent of contract work will occur in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and the rest in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Clearwater, Florida, through Aug. 29, 2025.

“As the U.S. Navy modernizes the Sea-Based Strategic Deterrent, Draper is proud to continue its partnership with the U.S. Navy and do our part in supporting the vital mission of strategic deterrence mission,” said Robert Bacon, vice president of Navy strategic systems at Draper.