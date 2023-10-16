in News

Terran Orbital Expands Printed Circuit Board Production in California

Terran Orbital has expanded its capability to assemble printed circuit boards with the opening of two new advanced PCBA Surface Mount Technology lines at its facility in Irvine, California.

The company said Friday the facility is now equipped with additional capabilities for post-SMT processes, 3D X-ray testing, fully automated inspection and automated optical inspection and has the capacity to produce 5,000 printed circuit boards per month.

“Our two new PCBA lines bring us one step closer to our goal of being 100% vertically integrated,” said Marc Bell, CEO, co-founder and chairman of Terran Orbital.

With the new lines, Terran Global aims to control the output, quality and availability of its PCBA products to and streamline the delivery of higher quality boards to customers.

