Marisa Veseli Appointed to Senior Director Role at Peraton

Marisa Veseli , formerly director of U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Defense Health Agency programs at Peraton , said on LinkedIn on Friday that she had been promoted to senior director of business development for the company’s defense enterprise and health business.

In her most recent role, Veseli was responsible for overseeing the development of multiple VA and DHA programs including the technical, schedule and cost performance aspects.

Before joining Peraton in June 2022, she spent approximately three years at IT Concepts, starting as a program manager and eventually advancing to the role of director of VA programs.