SandboxAQ Launches New Quantum Education Course; Jen Sovada Quoted

SandboxAQ has released its new Quantum Technologies training course to help equip those involved in federal missions with a strong understanding of quantum fundamentals.

Launched in partnership with FedLearn, a provider of training programs tailored to U.S. government missions with a primary focus on defense and intelligence, the two-hour online course includes information on notable opportunities, challenges and risks in quantum research and development efforts, FedLearn announced from Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday.

Jen Sovada, president of SandboxAQ’s public sector arm and recently appointed chair of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 Quantum Group, highlighted the company’s wealth of experience building quantum curricula and training modules for federal organizations, academic institutions and businesses so they can help grow the quantum community.

“Our partnership with FedLearn expands our public sector education initiatives, bringing our expertise in quantum information science to individuals across national security disciplines to help prepare them for success in the coming quantum era,” she added.

The course aims to prepare its participants to effectively communicate foundational principles of quantum science – such as quantum sensing, post-quantum cryptography and quantum simulation – in a non-technical format. Participants will also gain an understanding of the correct methods of assessing and comparing the value of quantum technology hardware.

SandboxAQ’s education team designed the course, which will be conducted by the company’s research mathematician Tai-Danae Bradley, vice president of engineering Stefan Leichenauer and public sector technical director Paul Kassebaum.

Keith Dunbar, founder and CEO of FedLearn, said the organization is “delighted to partner with SandboxAQ” to release its first course on quantum science, which will “profoundly impact the future of U.S. intelligence and defense mission areas.”

“Providing the right learning opportunities on these rapidly emerging technologies in a scalable manner is crucial to the expansion of their use to advance our nation’s vital interests and security,” he added.

SandboxAQ reached another milestone in its journey to promote quantum education in August with the creation of an academic advisory board of top scientists and researchers in quantum, artificial intelligence and cyber to help upskill workers. In creating the board, SandboxAQ teamed with over 30 universities and academic establishments.